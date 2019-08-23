Statue Of Unity, Soho House In Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places 2019

New York: The Statue of Unity in Gujarat and Soho House in Mumbai have been featured in the Time magazine’s annual list of the world’s greatest places 2019.

The list is a compilation of 100 new and “newly noteworthy destinations to experience right now”.

The 597-ft tall ‘Statue of Unity’, is not only the world’s tallest statue but also a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, independent India’s first Home Minister as well as Deputy Prime Minister. One of the prominent leaders of the Indian freedom movement, Patel, who is popularly known as the ‘Iron man of India’, was responsible for the integration of several princely states into modern India.

Built at a cost of around Rs 3,000 crores, the statue has surpassed China’s Spring Temple Buddha, which is 128 metres tall. The statue is built on an island in the Narmada River, the statue towers over the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat.

Mumbai’s chic Soho House is located in an 11-­storey building overlooking the Arabian Sea. It houses a library, a cinema with 34 seats and a rooftop bar and pool. Soho House in Mumbai is Asia’s first establishment of the hotel chain that exists across the United States and Europe.

The magazine’s list also included Zakouma National Park in Chad, Red Sea Mountain Trail in Egypt, Newseum in Washington and The Shed in New York City, among others.

In deciding on which place to feature in the list, ‘Time’ said it solicited nominations across a variety of categories — including museums, parks, restaurants, and hotels — from its editors and correspondents around the world as well as industry experts.

It then evaluated each one based on key factors, including quality, originality, sustainability, innovation and influence.