Stationary truck catches fire in Angul

Angul: A stationary truck reportedly caught on fire on NH-55 in Nalco Nagar in Angul district late last night triggering panic among the passersby.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the driver of the vehicle had parked the truck on the roadside near a fish market in the area. However, a fire broke out in the rear of the vehicle all of a sudden.

While the locals spotted smoke billowing out of the vehicle, the immediately alerted fire service department about the same.

Though police and Nalco CIF’s fire tenders tried to control the blaze but failed to do so. However, within minutes Angul fire brigade reached the spot and doused the flames. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, sources added.