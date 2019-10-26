State-Supported Multi Activity Centre for Senior Citizens ‘Anand’ completes a year

Bhubaneswar: Department of Social Securities and Empowerment of PwDs (SSEPD) run ‘Anand’ , First State-supported Multi Activity Centre for senior citizens completed one year yesterday.

On the occasion, members of the Centre participated in a host of events including group song and dance, followed by a fashion show, Rangoli, Bhagwat sessions and musical chair, among others.

The Centre, located at Nayapalli, has more than 90 registered members. The facilities at the centre include physiotherapy, health checkup, counseling and legal aid, financial literacy and planning and digital literacy. Some of the engagement initiatives include yoga sessions, aerobics, travel stories and curated trips, spiritual talks, indoor games and celebration of special days.

The objective of the Centre is to address various needs of the elderly by developing a model of active engagement and awareness about health and wellness that will improve their quality of life. It also facilitates happy ageing through recreational and learning activities by providing a platform for socialisation.

State Head, Bharatiya Yoga Sansthana Suresh Kumar Mohapatra, Motivational Speaker Dr. Haraprasanna Das, Bhubaneswar Doordarshan Head Dhruba Nanda, Regional Manager-Odisha, Tata Trusts Roma Bhujabal, Senior Programme Officer of the Trust Seema Gupta, State Head of HelpAge India Bharati Chakra were speakers who highlighted the activities and future roadmap of ‘Anand’.

Following a MoU signed between Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department (SSEPD), Government of Odisha, and Tata Trusts in January, 2018, this centre is a step towards developing Bhubaneswar as an ‘age-friendly’ city in line with Odisha’s Senior Citizens Policy 2016.