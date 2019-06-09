State-sponsored terrorism has to be contained: PM Modi

Male: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said state-sponsored terrorism is the biggest problem before the world today and this has to be contained at any cost.

Making a veiled attack on Pakistan he said this has impeded the progress of peaceful coexistence in the world. The Indian Prime Minister advocated for a global conference against terrorism.

Modi said India will remain a “dependable, strong and leading partner” in progress of Maldives.

The India Prime Minister became the second foreign head of the state to address the People’s Majlis in its 86 year of history.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen, the highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries by Maldives.

His speech to the Maldives parliament was the first on foreign soil after retaining power for the second term. Modi and Maldives President Ibrahim Mohammad Solih held delegation-level talks and jointly inaugurated composite training centre and coastal surveillance radar system.

China has been seeking more influence in the Indian Ocean region and has invested in infrastructure projects in Maldives.