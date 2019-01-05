State Schools’ Chess Championship: Ankita, Jagdish emerge winners

By pragativadinewsservice
State Schools' Chess Championship
Nayagarh: The State Schools’ Chess Championship being organised at Government Girls’ High School in Nayagarh district was concluded on Saturday.

As many as 66 boys and 33 girls from 17 districts participated in the two-day Swiss tournament organised by State Schools Sports Association.

While Ankita Sahoo of Bhubaneswar emerged as the winner in the women category, Jagdish Barik from Puri topped the men’s category.

The top five participants of each category are qualified to represent Odisha in the forthcoming National Under-17 Schools’ Chess Championship to be held in Telangana from January 12.

