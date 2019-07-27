State-of-the-art physiotherapy centre inaugurated at KIMS

Bhubaneswar: Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Saturday inaugurated state-of-the-art physiotherapy and occupational therapy centre at Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS).

The centre is equipped with all types of ultra-modern physiotherapy and occupational therapy equipment. On the occasion, the Health Minister also inaugurated a Year-Long Mega Health Camp by KIMS for four districts of Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh and Ganjam.

The Mega Health Camp with free medicine distribution will be held in every block headquarters of these four districts on the first Sunday of every month. The programme will be held in 20 blocks of these districts in the first phase.

Doctors, specialists and paramedical staff of KIMS will join the camp and provide health services. Besides, the mega health camp will be held in district headquarters twice in every month. Doctors and specialists with modern medical equipment will be available in these health camps.

Inaugurating the programme, Das said, “The initiative taken by KIMS to provide health services in remote areas of these four districts is praiseworthy.”

He thanked KIIT & KIMS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta for the initiative.