State Level Project Screening Committee Meeting Held At Loka Seva Bhawan

Bhubaneswar: The State Level Project Screening Committee meeting under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) was held under the chairmanship of Agriculture Production Commissioner Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, IAS at Loka Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

The Meeting was attended by Dr Saurabh Garg, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment. Among others, S Raghu Prasad, IFS, Commissioner cum Secretary, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Development, Dr M Muthu Kumar, IAS, Director, Agriculture & Food Production, Dr Bijay Ketan Upadhaya, IAS, Director, Horticulture, Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, IAS, Director, ST, Manmath Pani, OAS, Additional Secretary, DAFE, Jyoti Ranjan Mishra, MD, OSSC and officials from different agencies participated in it.

The focus of the meeting was on reviewing the on-going projects in agriculture and allied sector, current status and plans for the upcoming projects.

Mohapatra reviewed each and every project meticulously and has instructed all the agencies for completion of the projects and submission of the utilisation certificate by end of October for release of the second instalment of funds from Govt. of India.

Dr Garg emphasised upon speedy completion of the projects using the existing funds under RKVY to strengthen the agri-sector in Odisha. He also asked the agencies to do geo-tagging of all the projects as it is mandatory under RKVY.

RKVY scheme was initiated in 2007 as an umbrella scheme for ensuring holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors by allowing states to choose their own agriculture and allied sector development activities as per the district/state agriculture plan. The scheme incentivizes States to increase public investment in Agriculture & allied sectors. Since the implementation of RKVY, 500 projects are already completed in Odisha and Currently, there are 267 on-going projects.

The convenor of the meeting was Manmath Pani, OAS Additional Secretary to the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment.