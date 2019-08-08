State Level Orientation Programme of Women SHGs at OUAT

Bhubaneswar: A State-Level Orientation Programme of Women SHGs for “Capacity Building by KVKs of OUAT” and “Livelihoods Support was organised at OUAT, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The programme was organised by the Directorate of Horticulture of the state government at the Gallery, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology.

“Whole-hearted support and activities are required for strengthening the Women SHGs for making them self employed and earn a sustainable income,” said Mission Shakti Commissioner Sujata R. Kartikeyan.

She said, the Women SHGs in Odisha are not confined to activities like Badi and Papad making, but they have gone beyond the horizon in accepting several other activities like paddy procurement supplying baby food through Anganbadis and diet for patients in medical.

“This is not only for their income and sustenance but an indication of service to mankind. The hard-working, sincere and dedicated women folk in our social system probably can accept any agri-based enterprise and operationalise on a commercial scale,” she added.

Chairing the inaugural session, OUAT Vice-Chancellor Pawan Kumar Agrawal said, “Go to the people with purity, sincerity; realize their problem; work with them; and gain their confidence. This will not only help the development of rural areas in the state but also will earn self-respect and love for the development workers. Our technological competencies need to be translated in terms of employment and sustained income for the farming community.”

At the outset of the programme, Prof. P.K. Roul, Dean, Extension Education welcomed the guests and briefed the project “Capacity Building of Women SHGs” to be implemented in 12 KVKs under OUAT.

B.K. Upadhyay, Director Horticulture, Govt. of Odisha elaborately discussed the project “Supporting Livelihoods for Women SHGs through Horticulture” to be implemented in all the districts by the Directorate of Horticulture, Odisha. Both the projects, being implemented by OUAT and Directorate of Horticulture have been funded by Directorate of Mission Shakti, Odisha.

Scientists from 12 KVKs, Deputy Director Horticulture of all the districts, Mission Shakti officials at the state and district level, scientists of this University, Deans and Directors participated in the programme and discussed on different dimensions covering operational modalities and technologies involved in the management of selected agri-enterprises during the day-long workshop.