State-level consultation on ‘Role of Media in Humanitarian Crisis’ held

Bhubaneswar: A state-level consultation on ‘Role of Media in Humanitarian Crisis’ was organised by the Inter-Agency Group (IAG), Odisha in collaboration with the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) at Hotel Sandys Tower in Bhubaneswar today.

The consultation aimed at developing awareness and collecting feedbacks and recommendations to improve the media coverage especially during emergency and develop a framework to guide it.

Special Relief Commissioner and OSDMA Managing Director Bishnupada Sethi joined the event as the guest of honour and shared his views on the crucial role plays by the media during the Cyclone FANI and other disaster events.

Former Member Board of Revenue (IAS) Aurobindo Behera and Chief of Field Office, UNICEF, Odisha, Dr. Monica Nielsen attended the consultation as distinguished guest.

Many national and state level senior journalist including Sandeep Sahu, Manoranjan Mishra, Rajaram Satapathy, Sudhir Pattnaik, Jatin Dash, Jajati Karan, Sahil Menghani and Ashok Pradhan shared their views and opinion on the role of media in Humanitarian Crisis and Disaster Management.

Representatives of media houses, INGOs, UN bodies and officials of OSDMA attended the consultation. The event brought together different stakeholders from media houses, senior govt. officials, INGOs and UN Bodies to discuss the role of media in the rebuilding process in the post-disaster phase.