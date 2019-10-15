State Govt To Raze Encroachments Around Lingaraj Temple In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: After razing unauthorised structures around Srimandir in Puri, the State Government has decided to clear encroachments around Lingaraj Temple in the state capital for the conservation of the 12th-century shrine.

According to sources, a survey was carried out by a squad comprising officials of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the temple administration to demarcate government, private and temple land around the Lord Shiva shrine today.

Ahead of the anti-encroachment drive, the officials took measurement of land near the temple. The team will conduct a survey tomorrow and the areas surrounding Bindu Sagar may also be included for the purpose of eviction, added sources.

Unregulated and unauthorised constructions and encroachment by roadside vendors are the main reasons behind the poor crowd management and traffic mess in the area. The move is necessary for conservation of the shrine as well as management of traffic, said a BDA official.