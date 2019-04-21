State Congress Chief Allegedly Attacked in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik and several other Congress workers were injured in a poll related violence in Ghasipura in Keonjhar district this evening. Patnaik accused BJD of orchestrating the attack.

As per reports the vehicle of state Congress chief was attacked near Bhandaripada in the Ghasipura constituency. The victims also alleged that the attackers also fired two bullets in the air to terrorise them. The injured were later rushed to Anandapur Hospital from where they were discharged after preliminary treatment.

District Congress vice president Ratikanta Baral however alleged direct involvement of Debasish Patra, son of BJD candidate Badri Narayan Patra for the attack. He alleged that the entire incident took place in presence of him.

Later Patnaik lodged a formal complaint with the Ramachandrapur police station. Police on the other hand told that both the BJD and Congress supporters clashed with each other and have started an investigation in to the incident.