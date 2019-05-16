State-Centre finance coordination meet to streamline banking sector

Bhubaneswar: While banking services took a step back due to the destructive trail left by Cyclone Fani, a State-Centre finance coordination meeting was held at State Guest House here today.

The meeting was attended by Union Finance Ministry’s Additional Secretary Debasish Panda, Finance Secretary Ashok Meena and officials of banks, insurance, telecom, RBI and state-level bankers’ committee.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, both the Secretaries stated that apart from Cooperative and Grameen banks, 1934 branches out of 1992 in the six coastal districts of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, and Jajpur districts are functional. Besides, over 2000 ATMs out of 2921 are in a running condition.

Meanwhile, banks have also been asked to prioritize MSME, farmers, business and personal loans.