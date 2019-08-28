State Badminton Championship 2019 Kicks Off In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The State Badminton Championship 2019 kicked off at Saheed Nagar Indoor Hall in Bhubaneswar. The event will continue till September 2.

The Odisha State Badminton Association has organised the badminton championship in collaboration with Department of Youth & Sports, Government of Odisha.

Rairakhol BJD MLA & President of Odisha State Badminton Association, Rohit Pujari inaugurated this championship on today at 10 AM in the presence of respected dignitaries from the State Youth & Sports Department.

Speaking on this occasion, Pujari said that such type of championship will surely encourage the youths of Odisha more in Sports. He further said by organising such event we want to make skillful our young sports achievers and prepare them for National and International level competitions. Eventually, he wished thanks to the Department of Youth & Sports, Government of Odisha for their hearty co-operation towards this championship.

Address the gathering, one of the well known and reputed players from Odisha, Kamal Das mentioned that the arrangements made are of a high standard and record number of entries has been received this year.

The championship has been organised in Under 13, Under 15, Under 17 and Under 19 year boys and girls as well as senior and veteran groups as per BAI guidelines. The tournament includes single, double and mixed double categories. The championship will be conducted in two rounds i.e. Qualifying and Final round.

Odisha State Badminton Association has invited Rs. 200/- towards registration fees. The entry fees for players in the singles event all category is Rs. 500/- per player while for doubles event all categories the players shall have to pay Rs. 1000/- per person as entry fees for this championship. All the matches for Under 13, Under 15, Under 17 and Under 19 years boys and girls have been organised on 28th August 2019 i.e. Wednesday while matches for seniors and veteran groups will take place on 30th August 2019 from 9 AM onwards at Saheed Nagar Indoor Hall, Bhubaneswar. Only registered players of Odisha State Badminton Association are eligible to participate in this mega sporting event.