State Badminton Championship 2019 Concludes

Bhubaneswar: The State Badminton Championship 2019, organised by the Odisha State Badminton Association in association with the Department of Sports and Youth Services concluded today at the Saheed Nagar Indoor Hall in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, Arbinda Sahu of Bolangir emerged as champion in Men’s Singles. In Men’s Doubles, the duo of Gyan Chand and Manas Ranjan Rautray won the title.

Similarly, the duo of Anuja Das Mohapatra and Swetaparna Panda won in the Women’s Doubles.

The championship was organised in Under 13, Under 15, Under 17 and Under 19 year boys and girls as well as senior and veteran groups as per BAI guidelines. The tournament included single, double and mixed double categories. The championship was conducted in two rounds i.e. Qualifying and Final round.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary Vishal Dev, Director Sports Vineel Krishna, Chairman-cum-CMD IDCO Sanjay Singh, Director, Special Projects Panchayat Raj & Drinking Water Department, Government of Odisha, Rajesh Patil and Puri Collector Balwant Singh were present on the concluding ceremony of State Badminton Championship 2019.