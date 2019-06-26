Startup Development Cells to be set up in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: While interacting with the startups, Capt. Divya Shankar Mishra, Minister, MSME, Energy, Industries & Home reiterated that development of startup eco-system remains the top priority of the government and in the next phase it will be expanded to districts by setting up of Startup Development Cells. He added that all possible support will be given to startups to scale up their ventures.

Speaking on the occasion, ACS, MSME L.N. Gupta informed that in the last 26 months, 433 startups have registered with the Startup Odisha, out of which 138 are women-led startups. He further informed that 84 grants have been awarded to the recognised startups and incubators.

Besides, 12 Incubators and 13 Nodal Agencies are working to assist the startups recognised with the Startup Odisha.

On this occasion, Startup Companies namely, Phoenix Robotix (IOT), SakRobotix (Robotics Education), Aether Innovations (FoodTech) , Epsum Labs (IOT), Udiyate Technologies (AI), One World Healthcare, MedTel (Healthcare), and Novolutions Food & Beverages demonstrated their innovative products to the Hon’ble Minister. Minister appreciated their innovative products and services.

Director, Industries P. Nath and P. Biswal, Evangelist informed that there is a plan to organize a National Level Startup Conclave-cum-Grand Challenge this year.

On the request of the startups, it was decided to organize a ‘Startup Job Mela’ to connect the Startups as recruiters and talent available from different technical institutions. It was also decided to organize a demonstration of Emergency Communication System and Urban Flood Monitoring System developed by startups to OSDMA.