Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker teaser out

Chicago: The makers of Star Wars: Episode IX titled The Rise of Skywalker released the teaser trailer of the final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, whose title and teaser trailer were released at the Star Wars Celebration convention in Chicago, closes out a new trilogy of films that started in 2015.

<>

</>

The voice of Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker provided the narration for the teaser. Luke’s voiceover at the end of the trailer says, “No one’s ever really gone,” repeating the final words he spoke to Leia in The Last Jedi after she says her son (Kylo) is gone. The trailer frequently reflects The Return of the Jedi.

Audiences also got to see a glimpse of the return of Billy Dee Williams’ Lando Calrissian and Carrie Fisher’s Leia Organa.

The trailer ends with the ominous laughter of an old but familiar villain, Emperor Palpatine from the original and prequel trilogies.

The film stars Daisy Ridley as Rey, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, John Boyega as Finn, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico, Lupita Nyong’o as Maz Kanata, and Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell.

Directed JJ Abrams, Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise Of Skywalker hits theaters on December 19.