Star Athletes from KIIT Felicitated

Bhubaneswar: Star athletes and pride of KIIT Deemed to be University, Dutee Chand, Amiya Mallick and Jauna Murmu were felicitated in KIIT at a special programme on Saturday.

They have achieved Gold Medals at the 59th National Open Athletics Championships 2019 held at Ranchi, Jharkhand recently. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS felicitated them for their achievement.

Dutee clinched two gold medals in women’s 100m and 200m respectively, while ace sprinter Amiya Mallick bagged Gold Medal in the men’s 100m final.

Jauna Murmu bagged Gold in 400m hurdles. Dutee completed the 200 metres sprint in 23.17 sec. In 100m, she broke her own national record, clocking 11.22 seconds in the semi-finals. Dutee later clocked 11.25 seconds in the final to claim the gold.

Amiya Mallick clocked 10.46 seconds to triumph in the event. Students, staff and faculties of KIIT and KISS were present at the felicitation ceremony to congratulate and encourage the athletes.

Among others Prof Sasmitarani Samanta, Pro-Vice Chancellor, KIIT Deemed to be University, Prof. Jnana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar and Dr. Gaganendhu Dash, Director, Sports were present on the occasion.