Stakeholders Interface On Doubling farmers’ Income In Odisha Held At OUAT

Bhubaneswar: A stakeholders Interface was organised at Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT), Bhubaneswar today with focus on livelihoods and climate-resilient agriculture for doubling farmers’ income in Odisha by 2022.

The interface was organised by ANANYA, an NGO in collaboration with OUAT, Bhubaneswar.

Inaugurating the function, Dr Arun Kumar Sahoo, Hon’ble Minister, Agriculture, Fisheries and ARD and Higher Education, Odisha emphasised on the generation of technologies to address the climate change issues. It should help the farmers to produce more with less expenditure, he said.

Presiding over the inaugural function, Dr. Pawan Kumar Agrawal, Vice-Chancellor of OUAT, highlighted some of the technologies developed by the varsity to enhance the income of farmers. He expressed that the rural youth should adopt agricultural activities as a livelihood option.

Dr K. K. Tripathy, Director, Vaikunth Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management, Pune and Dr. P. K. Sahoo, Advisor, ANANYA were present in the inaugural function. Mr. Sukant Kumar Panigrahi, Executive Secretary, ANANYA proposed the vote of thanks. A souvenir was released during the occasion.

There were technical sessions on various aspects. Deans, Directors, officials, scientists, faculties, students of the university and farmers were present during the occasion.