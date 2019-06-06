SSC CGL Exam paper leak: CBI arrests three accused

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested three persons in connection with the leak of question papers of Common Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2017 conducted by the Staff Selection Commission.

Searches were also conducted at four places including Delhi and Ghaziabad which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, the CBI sources said. All the arrested accused were produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Delhi and remanded to Police Custody till 10th June.

The CBI had registered a case on May 22, 2018 against some persons including candidates, officials of the Noida (Uttar Pradesh) based private technology company and unknown officials of SSC & other unknown persons on the allegations of criminal conspiracy cheating, criminal misconduct by using computer resources with regard to conduct of online CGL Tier-II Examination, 2017.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had conducted the online examination in August, 2017 for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I Examination, 2017. Those candidates who cleared the cut off list of the Tier-I Examination appeared for the online CGL Tier-II Examination, 2017 in February, 2018, which was scheduled from 17.02.2018 to 22.02.2018.

For conducting this CGL Examination, SSC had executed an agreement with the Noida (Uttar Pradesh) based Private Technologies Company for outsourcing. According to the agreement, the private company was entrusted to conduct the computer mode examination and was also responsible for identification and preparation of test centres across India, preparation of adequate number of questions for making sets of the question paper, capturing biometric and photograph of candidate’s registration, CCTV recording of each examination lab, etc.

The company was also responsible to block the computers of the candidates from any access to all possible web resources for browsing and chatting.

It was further alleged that the computers of some candidates were remotely accessed by unknown persons with the help of software which was not supposed to be installed in the PCs of the candidates. These candidates were allegedly helped by the unknown persons (agent/solvers) in solving questions. It was also alleged that screenshots of some of the questions of the CGL Tier-II Exam, 2017 were leaked on social media and had gone viral.

The Answer keys of the Quantitative Ability (QA) examination dated 21.02.2018 were also allegedly found on social media i.e. on the Facebook page of SSCTUBE at 10:10 am on 21.02.2018, while this examination was scheduled to be held at 10:30 am on that day. Searches were also conducted on 23.05.2018 at the various premises of the identified labs and official premises of the said private company and accused including Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai, Shimla, Jaipur, Patna.

The CBI had earlier conducted Preliminary Enquiry on a complaint from the Staff Selection Commission, New Delhi on the allegations of malpractices in the recruitment examinations conducted by SSC for CGL (Tier-II), including alleged leakage of question papers, deficiency observed in the conduct of the examination by the service provider and other related issues.