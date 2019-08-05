SRK to be felicitated with ‘Excellence in Cinema’ award at IFFM

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be felicitated with ‘Excellence in Cinema’ honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 8.

Shah Rukh, who is also the chief guest at the festival, will be presented the award by Linda Dessau, who is the first female Governor of the State of Victoria.

The festival would pay tribute to the actor’s continuous contribution to cinema in India.

Helmed by the Victorian government, Australia, the IFFM will organise the tenth edition and will celebrate “courage” as its central theme in 2019.

The felicitation will take place at the iconic Palais Theatre in Melbourne, which is one of the city’s heritage landmarks.