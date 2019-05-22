SRK to bankroll political thriller for Netflix

Mumbai: After bankrolling Bard Of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi, and Bobby Deol-starrer Class Of 83, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to produce a thriller about current day Indian politics for Netflix.

With the project, Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment will mark his third collaboration with the streaming giant, Netflix.

As the project will be a thriller, it will be both inspired by real-life stories and will be fictional too. A team of renowned political columnists have been roped in, and they are currently giving shape to the material, keeping the demands of the global audience in mind.

While the story is still developing, the cast and director will be decided only once the script is ready.

Shah Rukh Khan has also signed a deal with Netflix for his previous and future films as well.