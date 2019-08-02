Srimandir Reforms: SC rejects Puri Shankaracharya’s plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today turned down Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati’s petition to make him a party in the Srimandir Reforms case.

This was informed by counsel of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Swetaketu Mishra.

The Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peetha in Puri had appealed the apex court to make him a party on matters pertaining to Srimandir reforms.

However, the SC quashed the plea stating that the Shankaracharya can only give advice and suggestion to the stakeholders in the Jagannath Temple reforms.

Later, the apex court deferred on Srimandir Reforms to an indefinite period.

