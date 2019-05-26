Sridurga opens 3rd exclusive showroom at Patrapada

Bhubaneswar: South Odisha’s largest sarees and garments retailer and 73 years old premier family store Sridurga which has two more stores in Berhampur and Raj Mahal Square, Bhubaneswar opened its 3rd exclusive showroom at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar, expanding its footprint across Odisha.

The grand showroom showcases exhaustive range and collection of attire for men & women and home furnishings. On this occasion, Sridurga also introduced ‘SANSKRITI’, a floor dedicated to branded celebration wear collection, especially for men.

The five-storied exclusive family showroom Sridurga spread over 10000 sq ft area with ample parking space on NH 16 at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar boasts of exclusive range of sarees, branded dress materials, designer wear for men and women, bridal collection for bride and groom, suiting and shirting, and leather accessories for men & women, home furnishing etc.

The entire layout and design of the store is a fusion of Odisha’s culture and colourful moods. Each floor of the store is depicting different moods on its windows including pattachitra, bridal, party and garden mood. Similarly, intricate Odisha Temple art designs displayed on the wall border and ceilings of the floor gives an impression of Odisha’s rich cultural art forms.

Sridurga, famous for its wide collection of exclusive sarees both in traditional as well as modern fancy saree segments, has one floor in the new showroom dedicated for exclusive varieties of sarees and lehengas. The elegant saree floor boasts of traditional sarees like Banarasi, Sambalpuri, Kanjhivaram, Uppada, Berhampuri, Crape, Georgette, Viscose, Kalakhetra, Gadwal, Odissi, Bandheni, Patolas, kotas and all other fancy designer sarees exclusively designed for Sridurga by the skilled designers and artisans.

The other three floors of the showroom comprise of suiting, shirting, Home Furnishing (Ground Floor), Ladies Wear like Salwar suits, Gowns, Readymade Kurtis, Leggings, Ladies Western Wear, Inner and Night Wears, (2nd Floor) and Branded Gents Formal and Casual Wear (3rd Floor). In this special section for men wide collections of attire in all the premium brands like Blackberry, Killer, Mufti, Spyker, Nostrum, Oxemburg, Twills, Storie etc. set give numerous choice to customer for making their style statement.

Similarly, the basement floor of the building is named as Sanskriti spread over 2500 sq.ft. area is dedicated to branded celebration wear collections like Sherwanis, Kurta and Paijama, Suits, Blazer, Modi Coats/ Bundis, especially for men. This floor has been named as Sanskriti as this section boasts of Indian Ethnic Wears for men for various family celebrations and festivals.

As part of inaugural offer, the new showroom of Sridurga at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar has announced an opening discount of 7% on all items and segments. It is also all set to launch Customer Loyalty Programmes for its valued customers at the new showroom.

Sridurga, founded by Late K.S.N. Murthy, at Berhampur 73 years ago, has made a mark in terms of providing a wide collection of exclusive designer sarees and other formal attires for men, women & children along with excellent service to the customers at the showroom. Making customers happy has always been the top priority of Sridurga making it the most liked shopping destination for customers’ delight. His wonderful customer-centric culture has been carried forward through his son K. Nirmal Kumar and grandsons K. Tirumal Kumar and K. Ravi Kumar, and now the fourth generation, his great grandsons K. Darshan Kumar and K Charan Kumar are the successors who will take forward this family business into new heights of success.

On the launch of the new Sridurga showroom at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar, Mr. K. Tirumal Kumar said “Keeping in view the demand for our exclusive designer sarees and other attires from people from Bhubaneswar and nearby areas, we decided to expand our presence in this part of the capital city. From location prospective, this new Patrapada store of Sridurga is situated on NH 16 which is accessible to the customers from Khorda, Jatni, Jaanla, Dumduma, Kalinga Vihar, Ghatikia and other nearby areas. We are sure that by coming closer to the customers, we can serve them further better. Also, another reason for opting Bhubaneswar once again to expand our presence is that now the city is fast turning into a major centre hub in terms of increasing demand for fashion. Particularly demand for wide ranges of traditional sarees and fusion attires is much high among the customers. We are sure that through our delightful shopping experience for customers, we will live up to the expectations of the people. Our main focus in this new showroom is to provide happiness and fashionable shopping experience to the customers together.”

Very futuristic in approach K. Ravi Kumar has set up a 10000 sq ft large warehouse facility in Berhampur to carter to futuristic needs of central distribution across all Sridurga units in the state.

Sridurga believes in offering the best of services and convenience to the customers and is the first and only such garment retailer in Bhubaneswar which has the concept of a ‘Customer Relation Desk’ that provide all supports to the customers in selecting their outfits. Customers will enjoy the unique shopping experience in choosing their outfit as the showroom offers single salesperson to each of the customers visiting the showroom so that they don’t have to deal with multiple sales people for shopping any range of item from any section on any floor in the showroom. Besides this, the USP of this family store is, a customer can find each and every collection is unique and fresh. There is no repetition as far designs and varieties of collections are concerned.

Sridurga has adopted some global initiatives like soft skill training for its salespersons and has hired HR professionals for imparting soft skills training to the salespersons of the showroom in order to build up cordial relation with the customers and to make their shopping experience delightful for the customers. Having best HR practices, Sridurga is also considered as an employee friendly and family-like organisation for its employees where they love to work as members of one family.