Sri Lanka’s 1st satellite Raavana-1 launched into space

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka’s 1st satellite ‘Raavana-1’ was launched into space today from NASA’s Flight Facility on Virginia’s east shore.

‘Raavana-1’, which marks Sri Lanka’s entry into the global space age, weights around 1.05 kg and the lifespan of the satellite is around one and a half years.

The satellite was designed and built at the Kyushu Institute of Technology in Japan by two Sri Lankan research engineers Tharindu Dayaratne and Dulani Chamika from the Arthur C.Clarke Institute, Moratuwa. Its camera mission is to capture images of Sri Lanka and its neighbouring countries.

Its Lora Demonstration Mission is to validate the module to be used to data download next satellites. The Attitude Determination and Control Mission of ‘Ravaana 1’ involves the team trying to reduce the angular velocity of the satellite using magnetic torquers.