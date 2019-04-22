Sri Lanka blasts: State of emergency from Monday midnight

Sri Lanka blasts
Colombo: A state of emergency will be imposed in Sri Lanka from midnight on Monday following Easter blasts that killed 290 people and wounded over 500.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena.

It said the emergency would target terrorism and would not limit freedom of expression.

A statement from the President’s media unit said the NSC has announced plans to impose a “conditional state of emergency” from midnight.

The government has declared as a national day of mourning on Tuesday.

Reports said a day after the deadly terror attacks in the island nation, 87 bombs were found by police at a bus station.

The government on Monday blamed a Sri Lankan Muslim outfit for the deadly serial bombings.

