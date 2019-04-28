Sri Lanka blasts: NIA detains 2 youths from Kerala

Kasaragod: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) has detained two youths from Kerala over links with key the conspirator responsible for blasts in Sri Lanka.

The agency detained the youths on Sunday from Kasaragod in Kerala. They are identified as Abu Bakar Siddiqui and Ahmed Araffath. The detainees are being grilled at NIA headquarters.

Media reports quoting sources said the youths were detained after receiving inputs that they were in touch with Zahran Hashim.

He is believed to be one of the key conspirators behind the bomb blasts that shook the island nation on Easter Sunday.

Sources said the NIA officials also raided their houses in Vidyanagar in Kasaragod and seized certain gadgets including mobile phones and SIM cards.

At least 250 people were killed in the deadly attacks and more than 500 people wounded on April 21.

The terror group ISIS has claimed responsibility of the Sri Lanka bombings. But, the authorities in the country suspect that a local terror group, National Thowheeth Jamaath (NTJ) could be behind the carnage.

The ISIS on Sunday has claimed that it was its terrorists that blew themselves up during the gunfight on Friday.