Sri Lanka bans face covers including burqa after serial blasts

Colombo: Sri Lanka has banned all types of face coverings including burqa worn by Muslim women after the Easter Sunday serial blasts, officials said.

Reports said Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena took the decision to prevent recurrence of such gruesome attacks in the country.

An official release said: “Any form of face covering that will hinder the identification of a person is banned under emergency regulations.”

The release further stated that the decision was taken by the President to ban all forms of face covering. Such an act will facilitate easy identification.

Latest reports said many Muslim women in the country have stopped wearing the burqa in order to help the security men to conduct investigations following the horrific bomb blasts that shook the island nation over a week ago.

The island nation has censured the outlawed terror outfit National Thowheed Jamaat (NTJ) for the attack.

But it said the organisation was backed by the Islamic State which owned responsibility for the serial blasts.