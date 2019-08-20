Sreesanth to play all forms of cricket from Sept 2020: BCCI Ombudsman

New Delhi: Indian pacer S Sreesanth will be eligible to play all forms of cricket from 13th September 2020 as Ombudsman Justice DK Jain has passed an order reducing the life ban imposed on him.

DK Jain also considers the fact that Sreesanth co-operated with the inquiry and observes that BCCI could not contest Sreesanth’s plea that the alleged offenses did not substantially damage the IPL commercial value.

The Supreme Court had earlier in the year set aside the life ban imposed by BCCI disciplinary committee for his alleged role in IPL Spot-fixing scandal and asked the Board ombudsman to reconsider within three months, the quantum of punishment.

According to the order, although the BCCI has referred to his erratic behaviour, both on and off the field, with fellow players, nothing has been brought on record by the BCCI to show that any sanction was imposed on him in the past. On the contrary, he was regularly participating in the national and international matches.

Sreesanth has all along maintained that the allegations are false and he is innocent. The Kerala speedster turned up in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for India, claiming 169 wickets in all. He last played for India back in 2011.

S Sreesanth along with Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan received life ban by the BCCI’s disciplinary committee in September 2013.

Jain also observed that the former India pacer is well past his prime, having already served six years. The BCCI had banned Sreesanth, who is now 36, for life in August 2013.

Sreesanth’s lawyer countered the arguments and told the court that no spot-fixing took place during the IPL match and that allegations levelled against the cricketer were not substantiated by evidence.

But the BCCI has remained firm with its decision since it was independent to any criminal proceeding and was based on its independent disciplinary action. As a result, S Sreesanth never managed to return to the field for India or any team related to the Indian cricket board. In fact, he even failed to obtain a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the BCCI to play outside India.