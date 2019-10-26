SRC asks collectors to assess damage, provide assistance to beneficiaries

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena on Saturday directed all District Collectors to assess the damage to private property due to heavy rain during October 23-25 across the state.

Heavy rainfall was experienced from October 23 to 25 in different parts of the State under the effect of depression over Bay of Bengal. Following this, flooding caused damage to private properties while a few cases of death have also been reported.

Taking note of the report, the SRC through a letter has asked all district collectors to take immediate action in this regard and complete the assessment of damages and enumeration of eligible beneficiaries by November 4.

In the letter, Jena has asked the collectors to send a squad to follow the assessment of these damages and adequate number of teams comprising members from concerned departments may be formed for that purpose.

Crops assessment must be carried out by the joint teams consisting of revenue, agriculture and horticulture personnel. The supervising officers shall conduct test checks to ensure correctness in the assessment.

Photographic evidence of the beneficiary concerned along with the damaged houses at the background is mandatory, the notification read.

In case of houses fully damaged or severely inundated for more than two days, the affected households may be provided with assistance for clothing and utensils in addition to the prescribed house building assistance.

Expeditious steps may also be taken for sanction and payment of ex-gratia from the available funds to the next of kin of the persons who have lost their lives.

Besides, the collectors have also been directed to take steps for disbursement of assistance out of available funds without waiting for allotment from SRC. However, the funds will be placed after receipt of reports from their end, the letter read.

The disbursement must be done through DDT i.e., by way of transfer of the amount to the account of the beneficiaries. Therefore, bank account details (preferably front page of the bank pass book) of the eligible beneficiaries must be collected at the time of assessment and enumeration.