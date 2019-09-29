Spurious liquor unit unearthed in Balasore, one held

Balasore: The police and excise officials on Sunday unearthed a spurious liquor manufacturing unit at Ganeswarpur area in Balasore district and arrested one person in this connection.

The accused person has been identified as Bhagaban Parida.

In compliance with the direction of District Excise inspector, Udelal Nayak, the Excise sleuths conducted a raid at Ganeswarpur in the district.

During the raid, over 500 bottles filled with spurious liquor weighing around over 225 litres, wrappers of whisky brands and articles used for sealing bottles were seized.

Police also nabbed Bhagaban Parida for his alleged involvement in running the illegal unit.

While a case (115/2019) has been registered against the accused person, he will soon be forwarded to court, sources in the Excise department said.