Spotify, Snapchat come together for Diwali-Themed Gateway of India ‘Landmarker’ AR Lens

Mumbai: Spotify and Snapchat have come together for a Diwali-themed augmented reality (AR) lens that only works at one location: the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Streaming audio platform Spotify unveiled its branded camera effect that will bring the monument to life as it dances to the beats of Spotify playlists such as “Diwali Shuffle”, “Diwali Drive”, or “Diwali Bash”.

In order to use the effect, users needs to Open Snapchat when close to the Gateway of India, tap on the sponsored Spotify lens in the lens carousel, and then point your camera at the monument.

The effect will be available for the next 10 days — until October 23 — at the Gateway of India.

The Diwali-themed, Spotify-driven Snapchat lens is part of Snapchat’s “Landmarker” experience, originally launched in April with five locations — Eiffel Tower, Paris; Buckingham Palace, London; US Capitol, Washington D.C.; Flatiron Building, New York; and TCL Chinese Theater, Los Angeles — and then expanded to India in August with Agra’s Taj Mahal, and the Gateway.