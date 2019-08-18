Sports Climbing HPC at Kalinga Stadium attracts young climbers

Bhubaneswar: Training in Sports Climbing at the Sport Climbing HPC at Kalinga Stadium complex, commenced from 26th July. In a short span, the HPC has attracted more than three dozen boys and girls mainly from Sainik School and KISS who have registered themselves and are training daily.

Odisha now has one of the best climbing facilities in the country. The Climbing Wall at the Stadium, today, offers the opportunity of international level climbing. Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) coaches are taking all safety precautions and wholeheartedly training the budding climbers. Some of them have the potential of becoming good climbers and coaches are shaping them up to achieve the desired results. Passion for climbing is distinctly visible in some of them.

On the future of Sports Climbing in the State, IMF National chairman Brig. M. P. Yadav shared, “In coordination with Department of Sports and Youth Services, Odisha, we will hire international coaches and organise training in October- November this year, for the Indian team to train for Asian level competitions. This will also inspire aspiring youngsters to take Sports Climbing seriously. With continuous and joint efforts of IMF and the department, a good team of Sports Climbing from Odisha will certainly emerge.”

‘Future of Sport Climbing is extremely bright and the results will show in times to come. Some of the parents are very enthusiastic about their children taking up the sport which is very encouraging to the organisers’, he added.

Sport Climbing is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world today. It is now an Olympic sport and will make its debut in the 2020 Olympic games in Japan.