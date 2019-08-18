Spirited IOCL beat Army XI 5-0, clinch Bangalore Cup

Bengaluru: Having won the Bangalore Super Division only a fortnight ago in Bengaluru, the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd made it a sweet double as they lived up to the billing by defeating Army XI 5-0 to lift the

Dolo-650 Bangalore Cup All India Hockey Tournament 2019 (Men) here on Sunday.

It was goals by Sumit Kumar (20′), Gurjinder Singh (24′), Yuvraj Walmiki (35′), Dharamvir Singh (37′) and Talwinder Singh (52′) that ensured IOCL’s victory.

The high-voltage Final encounter began with IOCL making an attacking start as they created an early PC in the opening minute of the match. A good variation by Skipper VR Raghunath to striker Talwinder Singh who got a good deflection was padded away by Army XI goalkeeper Akash Chikte. IOCL continued to build on their attack with good pace and their forwards had little issues in penetrating the striking circle but an alert Army XI’s defence particularly the efforts of Sudhakar Thalwar ensured they did not concede an early goal. Army XI, meanwhile, created a PC in the 7th minute but IOCL goalie Pankaj Kumar Rajak did well to keep Jonny Jasrotia from scoring. He made yet another save in the 9thminute when Siraju Alira took the second PC awarded to Army XI.

Army XI continued to fritter away chances in the second quarter that cost them dear but IOCL did no such thing when they were awarded a PC in the 20th minute. VR Raghunath’s clever variation to Sumit Kumar enabled him to get a perfect deflection into the goal beating Chikte. They doubled the lead to 2-0 in the 24th minute when a good variation by Vikram Kant ensured dragflicker Gurjinder Singh beat the first rusher to score. The 2-0 lead put Army XI under tremendous pressure that gave way to crucial defensive errors.

IOCL capitalised Army XI’s setback as they went all guns blazing in the following quarter with their forwards working some incredible passes to beat Army XI defenders and make their way into the circle. The effort helped them score goals in the 35th and 37th minute putting their team in formidable 4-0 lead.

It was heartening to see Army XI’s Rajnesh Salaria and Siraju narrowly miss shots on goal while the dragflickers failed to convert from as many as four PCs. IOCL, on the other hand, kept the tempo up to score another goal in the 52nd minute through Talwinder Singh as they wrapped up the match with a brilliant 5-0 win and also walked away with the cash bounty of INR 4,00,000 while runners-up Army XI were awarded INR 2,00,000.

Hockey Karnataka felicitates Olympian Manuel Frederick

Hockey Karnataka on Sunday felicitated former India goalkeeper Manuel Frederick on being recommended for the Major Dhyan Chand Award for lifetime achievement. Frederick, 71, who did not batter an eyelid as he thoroughly enjoyed the final between Army XI and IOCL was honoured during the half-time of the title encounter by AB Subbaiah, secretary general, Hockey Karnataka here at the Field Marshal KM Cariappa Hockey Arena.

Frederick was part of the Indian Team that won the Bronze medal at the Munich Olympics in 1972. Frederick continues to remain active in hockey and true to his passion as Coach of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, he also coaches the Jyoti Nivas College hockey team. “It is very kind of Hockey Karnataka to felicitate me in front of the hockey-loving Bengaluru spectators. I was emotionally touched to see many of them giving me a standing ovation,” stated an overwhelmed Frederick.

Roll of Honour/ Individual awards: