Spider-Man Back In Marvel Cinematic Universe, Know How

New York: Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will make a third Spider-Man movie together as they have struck a new deal over Spider-Man.

Sony and Marvel have jointly announced that Tom Holland’s iteration of the character is back under the Marvel Studios banner. The two companies also confirmed that the third Spider-Man movie will reach cinemas July 2021 and form part of Marvel Phase 4.

Jonn Watts, who directed Far From Home and Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) is in talks to helm the third installment as well. It is not just the 2021 Spider-Man film but the superhero will also appear in a Marvel movie.

The next Spider-Man movie — the third in Sony’s Homecoming trilogy — is set to be released on July 16, 2021.

