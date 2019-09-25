Spicy Diet May Increase Risk Of Dementia

Bhubaneswar: Are you habituated of taking spicy food? then be careful as researchers have found that a spicy diet could be linked to dementia.

The study, published in the journal Nutrients, showed that those who consumed in excess of 50 grams of chilli a day had almost double the risk of memory decline and poor cognition.

“Chili consumption was found to be beneficial for body weight and blood pressure in our previous studies. However, in this study, we found adverse effects on cognition among older adults,” said the lead author of the study, Zumin Shi from Qatar University.

The researchers have opined that long term consumption of Chili more than 50 grams per day may have a significant impact on the memory.