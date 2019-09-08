Spices company spreading pollution in Ramdaspur

Cuttack/Barang: Resentment is brewing among the people of Ramdaspur panchayat as a Spices company is creating pollution by dumping wastes in Puri canal.

It is alleged that nearly six thousand people belonging to different villages of Ramdaspur panchayat are living in a state of panic as they are asked not to complain against the activities of the spices factory.

Reliable sources said that a BJD leader and former minister who is implicated in the ponzi scam has thrown his weight behind the spices company. The concerned BJD leader has been quizzed by the CBI in connection with the chit fund scam.

The spices company has allegedly managed to get a valuable land of 46 acres at a throwaway price. The spices company sits up on a 14-acre plot. Locals alleged that the company is more interested in flattening the murrum hillock on the plot to earn more money. They said murrum has a great demand in the twin city region and the people associated with the company will reap rich dividends by selling the soil.

The people of Ramdaspur panchayat said before the setting up of the spices company, two BJD leaders approached them and assured to provide employment opportunities. They also promised to take up all care relating to the disposal of waste materials from the factory.

However, nothing happened till date, they said. The villagers further complained that the company authorities with the active support of the BJD leaders try their best to muzzle their voice. If they raise their concern on the issue of environmental pollution, then the so-called politicians call them for feast and again shower promises on fulfilling other things.

It is worthwhile to note that the region is tribal-dominated and rampant pollution has taken the toll of their social life.