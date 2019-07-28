SpiceJet to suspend Delhi-Jharsuguda Monday flights till Sept 30

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: Domestic airline SpiceJet has decided to suspend direct flight service to Delhi from Veer Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport in Jharsuguda on Mondays.

The airline made the announcement about the discontinuation of the flight today while responding to a query of a passenger. The airline said the flights have been discontinued due to scheduled change.

Notably, the direct flight service between Delhi and Jharsuguda was launched by SpiceJet from March 31 under UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme.

As per the schedule, the flight departs from Delhi at 1:50 pm and reach Jharsuguda at 3:50 pm. Similarly, it leaves Jharsuguda airport at 4:25 PM and reaches Delhi at 6:25 pm.

