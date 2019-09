Rourkela: A woman was killed while her husband sustained critical injuries after they were hit by a speeding truck near China Town Chhak in Biramitrapur area here today.

According to sources, the couple was travelling on a two-wheeler when the truck coming from the opposite direction hit them. While the woman died on the spot, her husband was critically injured.

After the mishap, some locals rushed the injured man to a nearby hospital. The identity of the couple is yet to be ascertained.