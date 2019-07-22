Speeding truck kills Class III girl in Jajpur; locals block road

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a Class III girl student was killed after being hit by a speeding truck near Mangalpur on National Highway-53 under Sukinda police limits of Jajpur district today.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately ascertained. The driver of the truck also injured in the mishap. He was admitted to a hospital.

According to sources, the minor girl was walking along the road when the speeding truck hit her, killing her on the spot.

Meanwhile, the minor girl’s death sparked tension in the area. The angry locals blocked Kamakshya Nagar- Mangalpur road. Vehicular movement on NH-53 was disrupted due to the blockade.