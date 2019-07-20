Speeding mini-truck kills youth in Keonjhar, locals block road

Keonjhar: Tension prevailed near Katrapali here on Saturday after locals blocked Telkoi-Kanjipani road following death of a youth in a road mishap this morning.

The youth, Khanan Kumar Sahoo, was standing alongside the road this morning when he was hit by a speeding mini-truck. As a result, he died on the spot. Following this, irate locals blocked Telkoi-Kanjipani road demanding immediate compensation for the kin of the deceased youth.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and are trying to pacify the locals.