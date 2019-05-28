Speeding car kills class 10 student in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A class 10 student was killed after being hit by a speeding car on National Highway-46 near Kanaktora in Jahrsuguda on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Manas Bhoi of Kanaktora village.

According to sources, Manas was returning home from tuition class this afternoon when he was hit by a speeding car. Manas died on the spot.

Fumed over the incident, irate locals staged road blockade demanding compensation for kin of the deceased.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and took measures to maintain law and order situation, sources added.