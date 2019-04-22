Special Train Between Sealdah and Puri From May 11

Bhubaneswar: In an effort to tackle additional rush of passengers during summer, Railways has decided to run one pair of summer special train between Sealdah and Puri.

Sealdah-Puri-Sealdah (03101/03102 ) AC Summer Special from Sealdah will leave at 2350 hrs on every Saturday between 11th May to 22nd June and from Puri will leave at 1400hrs on every Sunday between 12th May to 23rd June.

This AC Summer Special train has one AC First Class, four AC-2 Tier, twelve AC-3 Tier, and two guard cum luggage van in its composition having stoppages at Andul, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar and Khurda Road between Sealdah and Puri. Now, 16 pairs of Summer Special Trains are running from and through East Coast Railway jurisdiction towards different destinations of the country and have created additional berths.

Officials in the East Coast Railway said that they are monitoring the passenger profile on day to day basis. “Keeping in view the demands, a number of special trains are being planned to ply between different destinations. Apart from this, important regular trains have also been planned to be augmented with additional coaches during the period by creating additional berths,” said an official.