Special Train Between Bhubaneswar & Bangalore For Stranded Passengers In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways has decided to run a special train between Bhubaneswar and Bangalore on May 15 (Wednesday) for passengers stranded in Odisha due to cancellation of trains for Cyclone FANI.

The special train (06562) will leave Bhubaneswar at 7:30 am on Wednesday and arrive at KR Puran (Krishnarajpuram) in Bangalore at 10:15 am on Thursday.

This Train has 14 sleeper class, two second class and two guard-cum-luggage van compartments. It will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada in ECoR jurisdiction along with important Stations like Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpetai and Bangarapet between Bhubaneswar and Krishnarajpuram.

Similarly, this train bearing no. 06561 has departed from Bangalore Cantonment today at 5:30 pm and will reach Bhubaneswar tomorrow at 7:00 pm.