Special team takes down measurements around Srimandir

Puri: As the demolition drive is underway around Shree Mandir (Jagannath Temple), a special team has arrived in the Pilgrim Town to carry out measurement works around the shrine.

The special team will identify establishments including shops and houses present in the 75-metres remise around the Srimandir.

In addition to this, the team will also prepare a list according to which the demolition drive will be processed.

Reportedly, the locals affected by the evacuation will be rehabilitated to the 13-roomed complex and habisiali shelter at the Jagannath Ballav Mutt.

Apart from this, if the shopkeepers establish their shops in other locations across the city, they will be provided with adequate compensation.

Similarly, commercial establishments including, hotels, lodgings, guest houses and ashrams present near West and North gates of the temples will be demolished. Following this, spaces will be provided on the land acquired by Srimandir or government land under the Puri district administration.

Besides, after the razing of the 75-metre perimeter around the Meghanad boundary wall, which includes at least 172 houses, the evacuated locals will be shifted to Mahiprakash Mutt and Gopal Tirth Mutt.

Meanwhile, it has also been decided that the temples present inside the Mutts being razed will not be demolished.

At least three establishments will be provided to the staffers, Mahantas and prayer hall of the evacuated Mutts. These three houses will be built on the Temple’s property or the administration’s land outside of the 75-mt perimeter.

While the Raghunandan library also comes under the demolition’s radar, securing and preserving the ancient scriptures, palm leaves inscriptions, and several valuable books are being prioritised.

Notably, all shops within a 75-metre radius of the Shree Jagannath Temple will be demolished to ensure safety and security of the 12th-century shrine in with the recommendations of Justice BP Das Commission.