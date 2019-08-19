Special Team Formed To Look After Jaga-Balia At SCBMCH

Twin CityHeadlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Jaga-Balia
13

Cuttack: A special team of doctors have been formed by the authorities of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for facilitating necessary treatment to separated twins Jaga-Balia, who will soon be discharged from Delhi AIIMS.

Talking to the media person here today, SCBMCH Emergency Officer Dr Bhubanananda Maharana informed that the twins will be admitted to the special cabin in the neurosurgery ward.

Related Posts

Thundershower and lightning alert for 5 Odisha dists

2 employees suspended for providing Net connection to…

Health Min Naba Das meets ailing Khurda MLA Jitu Mitra in…

A six-member team with specialists from neurosurgery, neurology, surgery and paediatrics departments have been formed for their treatment, he said.

It may be mentioned here that the Odisha government decided to shift the twins to the SCB after AIIMS-Bhubaneswar was reluctant to admit them due to lack of necessary treatment facilities for them.

Notably, the twins from Odisha’s Kandhamal district, Jaga-Balia have been undergoing treatment at AIIMS in New Delhi. They were successfully separated after an 11-hour-long marathon surgery on October 25, 2017.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Thundershower and lightning alert for 5 Odisha dists

2 employees suspended for providing Net connection to…

Health Min Naba Das meets ailing Khurda MLA Jitu Mitra in…

1 of 5,635