Special Team Formed To Look After Jaga-Balia At SCBMCH

Cuttack: A special team of doctors have been formed by the authorities of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for facilitating necessary treatment to separated twins Jaga-Balia, who will soon be discharged from Delhi AIIMS.

Talking to the media person here today, SCBMCH Emergency Officer Dr Bhubanananda Maharana informed that the twins will be admitted to the special cabin in the neurosurgery ward.

A six-member team with specialists from neurosurgery, neurology, surgery and paediatrics departments have been formed for their treatment, he said.

It may be mentioned here that the Odisha government decided to shift the twins to the SCB after AIIMS-Bhubaneswar was reluctant to admit them due to lack of necessary treatment facilities for them.

Notably, the twins from Odisha’s Kandhamal district, Jaga-Balia have been undergoing treatment at AIIMS in New Delhi. They were successfully separated after an 11-hour-long marathon surgery on October 25, 2017.