Special status to Arunachal if Cong retains power: Rahul Gandhi

Itanagar: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that it will restore special category status to Arunachal and other North Eastern states if voted to power.

Gandhi said there are certain states in the country that need special status because of their “unique problems and difficulties”.

In such states there lies problem with connectivity, terrain, infrastructure and other complications, the Congress president said.

At a rally here, Gandhi said during Congress rule Arunachal Pradesh and other North Eastern states used to enjoy special category status.

The Congress president said the grand old party has a ‘dil ka rishta’ with Arunachal Pradesh and added that the party will relentlessly try to provide a special status to the state as soon as it comes to power.

Gandhi said the Congress will not allow the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill to be passed in Rajya Sabha because the bill is “detrimental” to the people of the northeast.

Gandhi said the Congress will oppose the oppression of the people of northeast tooth and nail. The Congress party will never attack the language, culture, customs and tradition of Arunachal Pradesh and other North East states, he said.