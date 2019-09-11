Special Squads To Monitor Weight Limit Of Schoolbags From Today

Khurda: Paying heed to the recent directives of state government, the Khurda District Collector from today formed special squads to ensure implementation of the Centre’s guidelines regarding the reduction of weight of school bags.

The administration has formed three district-level squads to monitor the implementation of the guidelines in all the government, government-aided and private schools in Khurda district including capital city Bhubaneswar.

A notification in this regard was issued by the District Education Officer (DEO) to all Block Education Officers (BEOs), President of Bhubaneswar Abhibhabaka Mahasangha, all the principals and headmasters of the schools in Khurda on Tuesday.

The squads will conduct surprise visits to schools to inspect the weight of school bags and ensure that they don’t exceed the prescribed guidelines. In case any non- compliance found, the squads will report the matter to the DEO for necessary action, informed sources.

Also Read: Special squads to check weight of schoolbags: Odisha govt