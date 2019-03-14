Special Olympics World Summer Games 2019 to kick start in Abu Dhabi today

Abu Dhabi: The Special Olympics World Summer Games 2019 is all set to kick off at Abu Dhabi in UAE today. The event, that has made history by welcoming a record-breaking 200 nations at the Games, is being held in West Asia for the first time.

Of the 200 nations, 195 will compete in the Games and five will observe.

In the seven-day event, 7,500 athletes will take part in 24 Olympic-style sports. Hosts UAE will field its largest-ever squad of athletes at the World Games, followed by India and the United States.

The 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games is a multi-sport event for athletes with intellectual disabilities in the tradition of the Special Olympics movement.

The event will conclude on March 21.