Special NIA court rejects Pragya Thakur’s exemption from attending court

New Delhi: The special court of National Investigation Agency in Mumbai has rejected Pragya Thakur’s application for exemption from attending court once a week.

The newly elected MP from Bhopal had sought exemption saying that being an MP she needs to attend the Parliament on a day-to-day basis.

The Special NIA Court in Mumbai has given her an exemption for today from attending the court.

The firebrand leader had defeated senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh in the recently concluded Lok Sabha poll.

Reports said one of the key accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Thakur is currently facing trial under The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in a Mumbai court and is currently enlarged on bail.