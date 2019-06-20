Special NIA court rejects Pragya Thakur’s exemption from attending court

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Special NIA court rejects
10

New Delhi: The special court of National Investigation Agency in Mumbai has rejected Pragya Thakur’s application for exemption from attending court once a week.

The newly elected MP from Bhopal had sought exemption saying that being an MP she needs to attend the Parliament on a day-to-day basis.

Related Posts

Deplorable health infra: NHRC issues notices to Health…

25 killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs join BJP

The Special NIA Court in Mumbai has given her an exemption for today from attending the court.

The firebrand leader had defeated senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh in the recently concluded Lok Sabha poll.

Reports said one of the key accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Thakur is currently facing trial under The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in a Mumbai court and is currently enlarged on bail.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.