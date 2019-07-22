Special moments will be etched in our glorious history: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several political leaders have congratulated ISRO over the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2.

Modi said the special moments will be etched in the annals of our glorious history! The launch of Chandrayaan 2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science. Every Indian is immensely proud today!

The Prime Minister said what would make every Indian overjoyed is the fact that Chandrayaan 2 is a fully indigenous mission. It will have an Orbiter for remote sensing the Moon and also a Lander-Rover module for analysis of lunar surface.

Chandrayaan 2 is unique because it will explore and perform studies on the south pole region of lunar terrain which is not explored and sampled by any past mission. This mission will offer new knowledge about the Moon, Modi said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to Twitter to compliment the entire ISRO team for the success of Chandrayaan 2.

Punjab Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh was also all praises for the ISRO team. He tweeted: “Best of luck to @isro as #Chandrayaan2 is all set to explore the unchartered lunar south pole!

The lift-off of the massive rocket carrying India’s moon mission Chandrayaan 2 took place at 2:43 pm today, as the scientists had only a narrow one-minute window for launching the spacecraft for the second time.